The jar – a typical product of Dong Son culture dating back thousands of years ago in the northern region – is kept at the Nam Hong royal museum and has its body remaining basically intact.

Based on the shape, processing technique and decorative patterns, it is said to date back between 2,200 and 2,300 years ago. The jar is the only one among the 235 jars from the culture found in Vietnam so far featuring decorative patterns of moving animals on its body.

The Dong Son was a Bronze Age civilisation in ancient Vietnam centred at the northern Red River delta.

The February 25 ceremony also marked the debut of the Nam Hong Museum in Tu Son city, which is preserving about 5,000 cultural, art, and historical items from the culture and different feudal periods./.

VNA