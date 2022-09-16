Society Vietnam seeks to respond to population aging The Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences held an international symposium on population aging's impacts on economic development in Hanoi on September 16.

Society Hanoi issues plan to implement Ring Road No. 4 project Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh has signed a plan to carry out the project to build Ring Road No. 4.

Society Vietnam’s efforts to promote children’s rights hailed by UN committee The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has appreciated the dialogue and measures taken by Vietnam in the protection and promotion of children’s rights.

Society Hanoi's authorities begin enforcing closure of train track coffee shops Barriers and warning signs in both Vietnamese and English have been erected and police officers have been deployed to enforce the closure of the famous train street in downtown Hanoi from September 16.