Bac Ninh steps up trade cooperation with Malaysia
Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa pledged to help businesses in Vietnam’s northern Bac Ninh province join the Halal industry during her meeting with Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang on November 17.
At the meeting between Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Shariffah Norhana Syed Mustaffa and Chairwoman of the Bac Ninh province People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang(Photo: VNA)
The products that meet standards will be granted with Halal certificates in order to penetrate promising markets, she said.
The ambassador spoke highly of the achievements Bac Ninh has recorded in socio-economic development and investment attraction amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giang briefed the guest on Bac Ninh’s socio-economic development over the past time, saying the province now counts nine valid Malaysian projects valued at about 80 million USD.
The two sides shared the views on the good relations between Vietnam and Malaysia across spheres since they established diplomatic ties in 1973.
Apart from the Halal industry, host and guest also looked at cooperation in education during the meeting./.