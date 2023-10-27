Secretary of Bac Ninh province Party’s Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan (right) gives a present to SIA President John Neuffer. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Bac Ninh wants to cooperate with the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) to build a high technology ecosystem for the North of Vietnam in the province, especially in semiconductor and chip production, Secretary of the provincial Party’s Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan said when receiving SIA President John Neuffer on October 27.

At the reception, Tuan briefed the guest on the province’s advantages and socio-economic development.

He stressed that Bac Ninh plays a key position in the Hanoi Capital Region and is one of seven provinces in the northern key economic zone. Its export value reached 46.9 billion USD, ranking 2nd in the country while its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) per capita was 166.9 million VND, ranking 3rd in the nation, and its foreign direct investment was more than 2.22 billion USD, ranking 4th nationwide.

US investors are running 19 projects in the province with combined investment capital of over 644.3 million USD, the official said.

The province is now home to 16 industrial parks with 24 investment projects to build and develop industrial park infrastructure. To date, Bac Ninh province currently has more than 2,000 valid projects with total registered investment capital reaching more than 24 billion USD from 40 countries and territories.



Tuan emphasised that, on the foundation of the good relationship between Vietnam and the US, Bac Ninh always prioritises developing friendship relations and cooperation with US localities and organisations.

In the coming time, the province hopes to promote friendship and cooperative relations with US localities, associations, and organisations to deepen the achieved cooperation results and expand cooperation in new fields, he said.

Noting that the province is currently focusing on attracting investment in the field of semiconductor and chip manufacturing, the official hopes that the SIA will work with the province to build a high technology ecosystem.

He urged the association to help with high-quality human resources training for the semiconductor industry. Bac Ninh has attracted Amkor and Micro Commercial Components which are considered an initial foundation to form the ecosystem, he said, calling on the SIA to help connect and support its member corporations and businesses to increase and expand investment in Vietnam.

For his part, Neuffer affirmed that the semiconductor industry is developing vibrantly in the US, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Vietnam already has some experience in the semiconductor industry and there are still many opportunities ahead, which is the premise for the US to explore and cooperate in the field.



Neuffer suggested that Vietnam in general and Bac Ninh province in particular should not only promote assembly but also move towards chip design - an extremely potential field.



Emphasising that Vietnam is a particularly attractive market for cooperation and development of the semiconductor industry, Neuffer said that the SIA has been studying cooperation and investment opportunities in the field in Vietnam./.