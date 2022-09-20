Culture - Sports RoK’s national treasures on display in Hanoi Various valuable national treasures and antiques unearthed at the world heritage site Baekje, as well as images of Jeju Island, the Republic of Korea (RoK) are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Son La holds ceremony to honour Xoe Thai as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity The northern moutainous province of Son La on September 17 held a ceremony to honour the art of Xoe dance of the Thai ethnic people which has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Culture - Sports Composer promoting Vietnamese culture through classical pieces Having pursued her passion for classical music for 35 years, Slovakian -Vietnamese composer and pianist Hoàng Thị Kiều Anh has expressed her love for Vietnam through her creative works.