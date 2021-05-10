These are the compulsory regulations of one enterprise at the Thuan Thanh II Industrial Park in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province. All workers entering the company’s grounds must wear a face mask, have their temperature checked, and wash their hands with sanitiser.

Workers must also keep a safe distance from each other.

The TalWay Vietnam Company Limited at the Que Vo Industrial Park started operations in 2019 and was then heavily affected by COVID-19 throughout 2020. It developed a specific strategy of exploiting its stronger products to achieve its targets for this year.

Bac Ninh has 10 industrial zones with more than 300,000 workers, and most businesses have maintained production and strictly followed regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control./.

VNA