On the banks of the Sai Gon River in a fascinating and open location, Bach Dang Wharf Park has become a famous rendezvous point for many, especially on weekends and holidays.

The park offers a large space for relaxation and entertainment for everyone, from kids and youngster to families.

Nestled in the heart of the city, the park is close to many modern architectural works and iconic sites such as the headquarters of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall, Nha Rong Wharf, the Thu Ngu flagpole, the Thu Thiem urban area, the Landmark 81 skyscraper, and the Bitexco building, among others.

On an area of 23,400 square metres and stretching 1.3 km along the banks of the Sai Gon River, the park has become a popular spot for both local people and visitors to the southern metropolis./.

VNA