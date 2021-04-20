Society Soldiers safeguarding national sovereignty commemorated “Le khao le the linh Hoang Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers) was held in Ly Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai, on April 19.

Society Dien Bien: 12 arrested for organising illegal exit The border guard and police forces in the northern border province of Dien Bien have captured 12 people for organising the illegal exit of 13 foreigners.

Society Outstanding archaeological achievements in past decade announced The Institute of Imperial Citadel Studies announced outstanding achievements in archaeological studies, technology application, museum display and design and promotion of Vietnam’s cultural heritage on April 18 on the occasion of its 10th founding anniversary (April 28, 2011-2021).

Society Cu Chi Tunnels on path of becoming world treasure Cu Chi Tunnels, a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists thanks to its unique historical and architectural values, may soon join UNESCO’s list of world heritage.