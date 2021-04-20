Bach Long Vi – frontline island in the north
Bach Long Vi – a frontline island in the northern port city of Hai Phong, is a large fishing field in the Bac Bo (Tonkin) Gulf, with a special strategic location and security-defence significance in safeguarding national sea and island sovereignty and developing the maritime economy.
In April, Bach Long Vi is decorated colourfully with flowers and flags ahead of the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, which is slated for May 23.
Bach Long Vi, which means the dragon’s tail, is a small island located at about 110km from Hai Phong city. Its population was 624, according to 2019 statistics.
It is one of the two island districts of Hai Phong, which was founded in 1992. It takes 5-6 hours to travel by boat from the mainland to the mostly untouched island.
Bach Long Vi has been defined as a future fishery logistics and rescue centre in the northern region. It has accessed fresh water and power supply.
However, the island has faced numerous difficulties, especially in travelling to the island. A passenger vessel called “red flamboyant flower” – the typical flower of Hai Phong - has been built to carry people and goods to the island.
Reporter Le Nhung from the Hai Phong Radio and Television, who visited the island in mid-April, said that she is strongly impressed by the hospitality of soldiers and islanders on Bach Long Vi.
The silent sacrifice by the soldiers who are safeguarding the fatherland’s sea and island sovereignty, and the strong spirit of overcoming tough conditions on the island greatly inspired her.
Vice Standing Chairman of the Hai Phong Journalists’ Association Nguyen Anh Tu said that islanders considered the Lunar New Year editions of media agencies and newspapers across the country and goods sent to the island as priceless gifts that enriched their social life./.