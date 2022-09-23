Business Deputy PM talks with US business community Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 22 met representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US firms operating in many different areas in New York.

Business Danish workshop seeks ways to help Vietnamese firms climb up global value chains Denmark’s Copenhagen Business School on September 22 hosted a workshop to discuss ways to build capacity for Vietnamese enterprises, help them climb up global value chains and boost Vietnam-Denmark cooperation in realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Business Binh Duong to host Horasis India Meeting this month The Horasis India Meeting will run in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 25-27, expected to see the presence of some 500 delegates, including officials, diplomats, and experts from Vietnam, India, and other nations worldwide.