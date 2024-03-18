Vietnamese top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh arrived in Basel, Switzerland, on March 17 to compete at the Swiss Open 2024, aiming to earn important qualifying points for her Paris Olympics campaign.



Targeting a berth at the quarterfinal and beyond, Linh said she has made meticulous preparation for the event held from March 19-24 as part of the World Tour Super 300 tournament system under the Badminton World Federation.



Earlier, she finished the 2024 German Open as the runner-up and earned 5,950 points on the world ranking.



As Linh places No.18 in the race to the Paris Olympics, she said she will strive to gain more points at the tournament in Switzerland and in Spain to ensure her spot in Paris this summer./.