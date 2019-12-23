Badminton player Vu Thi Trang wins Graphics Challenge title
Hanoi (VNA) – Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam won the Graphics International Challenge badminton tournament on December 22 in Orange County, California, the US.
Trang, who was No 2 seed, defeated No 1 Brittney Tam of Canada 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 in the women's singles final.
It was her second title of the year after winning the JE Wilson crown in Ghana in July.
Trang is one of two Vietnamese players seeking for a place at the Tokyo Olympics next summer./.