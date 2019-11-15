Bahnar ritual of new Rong house inauguration reenacted
Villagers in De KJeng village, Ayun commune, Mang Yang district, Gia Lai province gathered to prepare for Rong communal house inauguration, a traditional ritual of Bahnar ethnic people.
The Rong house from above (Photo: VNA)
For people in the northern central highlands, new Rong house rite is seen as the most important ceremony of Bahnar ethnic people. This house witnesses important events of the community (Photo: VNA)
Rong house is built when a new village is founded (Photo: VNA)
This type of house witnesses important events of the community where the time-honored traditions and customs are passed from generations to generations (Photo: VNA)
Wooden sculptures in the new Rong house area (Photo: VNA)