Culture - Sports Pha Bau – a unique cultural festival of the Khmer people The ‘Pa Dua Tpeng’ Festival, also called ‘Pha Bau’ Festival, is a cultural event featuring folk performances from the Khmer ethnic community in Loc Khanh commune of Loc Ninh district, in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Culture - Sports A glimpse of two thousands-year-old national treasures at Binh Duong Museum Two national treasures – a wooden burial jar with a bronze drum as a lid and an animal figure dating back thousands years ago – are among about 1,300 artifacts and 500 scientific documents on display at the Binh Duong Museum in Thu Dau Mot City, the capital of southern Binh Duong province.

Culture - Sports National treasure Cuu Dinh seeking UNESCO documentary heritage recognition The Nine Dynastic Urns, built in late 1835 and completed in early 1837, was recognised as a national treasure in 2012, and considered the most valuable bronze works in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports The beauty of a pagoda associated with a craft village’s culture There is a pagoda where the two values of village culture and Buddhism are intertwined. A place that boasts the beauty of both landscapes and spiritual culture. A place with the traditional architecture of pagodas in the Red River Delta. It is Tieu Dao Pagoda in Giang Cao village, Bat Trang commune, in Hanoi’s Gia Lam district.