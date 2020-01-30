Travel Winter festival expected to draw visitors to Sa Pa Sun Group’s Sun World Fansipan Legend Company launched a winter festival at Sa Pa national tourism site in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 30.

Culture - Sports Circus festival entertains tourists in Quang Ninh More than 100 circus artists from 20 nations and territories are taking part in the first International Circus Festival in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Travel Trang An's beauty in Autumn Around 100km to the south from Hanoi, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh is one of the most popular and an attractive tourist destination in Vietnam.

Travel Infographic 15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019 There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.