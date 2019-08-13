Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on August 13 granted local carrier Bamboo Airways an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate, allowing it to train aviation staff, firstly flight attendants and technicians.The carrier said its aviation training centre will pour more investments in material facilities, develop training programmes and improve training quality.According to Ho Thi Thu Trang, Deputy Director of Bamboo Airways’ aviation training centre, said that the centre aims to launch high-quality training courses and cooperate with both local and foreign partners to exchange trainers.Following the training of flight attendants and technicians, the centre is expected to train pilots and ground service staff.Bamboo Airways, a subsidiary of the real estate developer FLC Group, began construction of an aviation training institute in the central province of Binh Dinh on July 28.Costing nearly 700 billion VND (more than 30 million USD), the centre spans 10 ha at Nhon Hoi economic zone in Quy Nhon city. It is projected to become operational in 2022, annually training nearly 3,500 students as pilots, flight attendants, technicians, ground service providers and operation controllers.The project is the first to be implemented among a series of training facilities that Vietnam’s newest airline is planning to build in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Vinh Phuc.Since its first flight took off on January 16 this year, Bamboo Airways has so far opened 24 routes to 15 domestic airports.-VNA