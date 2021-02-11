Bamboo Airways announces pre-tax profits of over 17 million USD
Bamboo Airways has recently announced its pre-tax profits of over 400 billion VND (17.38 million USD) in 2020, up 34 percent year-on-year.
The airline attributed the profit to the favourable conditions thanks to the Government’s drastic and effective pandemic prevention and control measures, and its own proactive and prompt solutions to overcome difficulties.
It is currently operating nearly 30 aircraft, including the most modern types such as Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, A321NEO ACF and Embraer E195. The fleet is expected to reach 50 this year.
Last year Bamboo Airways transported a total of over 4 million passengers, up 40 percent in the numbers of flights and passengers against those of 2019.
It won the “Asia's leading regional airline 2020” title by World Travel Awards in November 2020./.