Business Vinfast seeks excellent designs for its global showrooms The Vietnam Design Association – HCM City has launched the “VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021” to find the most outstanding design idea for VinFast’s global showrooms. ​

Business 2021 GDP to grow 6.72 pct. in optimistic scenario: NCIF The National Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecasting (NCIF) has released a forecast on Vietnam’s economic performance in 2021, with GDP growth of 6.72 percent and an average consumer price index (CPI) of 4.2 percent under an optimistic scenario.

Business Vietnam gains cassava export growth in 2020 Vietnam gained growth in the export of cassava chips and cassava-made products in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development.