Business Hanoi bolsters value of farm produce for export In recent years, Hanoi has invested heavily in the development of agricultural commodities areas, creating safe farm produce to meet export standards. This is a solid solution to work towards the official export of the city's key farm produce.

Business Vietnam to benefit most from RCEP: WB Vietnam is anticipated to enjoy the highest trade and income gains among members of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a latest World Bank report.

Business Investors' rights a top priority: Minister of Finance The Vietnam News Agency talks with Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc about recent developments in Vietnam's stock market and his ministry's response to such events.

Business Hana Financial Investment acquires 35 percent stake in BIDV Securities Hana Financial Investment Co. Ltd. (HFI), a subsidiary company of the Republic of Korea’s Hana Financial Group, has acquired a 35 percent stake in BIDV Securities Joint Stock Company (BSC) in the form of private placement with a total transaction value of nearly 117 million USD.