Society Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

Society Vingroup offers additional relief package in COVID-19 fight Conglomerate Vingroup recently proposed a relief package worth 100 billion VND (4.23 million USD) to procure medical equipment and chemicals for testing of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Society Medical students pitch in to fight COVID-19 Young people in many provinces and cities are volunteering to take part in COVID-19 prevention and control efforts together with health authorities.

Society More than 400 bln VND raised for COVID-19 prevention work More than 400 billion VND (around 17 million USD) have been mobilised for COVID-19 prevention and control work after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called for public support to the fight against COVID-19.