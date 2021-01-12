Bamboo Airways launch routes to Con Dao, Phu Quoc
Bamboo Airways has just opened two new routes connecting the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with two popular tourist destinations, Con Dao islands in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Phu Quoc islands in the southern province of Kien Giang, the airline’s representative said on January 12.
Flights on the routes will be operated by Embraer 195 aircraft on all days in a week, with frequency to be adjusted based on actual demand.
Each flight will take about one hour.
Bamboo is offering tickets at from only 49,000 VND (just over 2.1 USD) excluding taxes and fees one way on the Can Tho-Phu Quoc route and from 809,000 VND (35 USD) one way on the Can Tho-Con Dao route.
To celebrate the new routes, the airline is offering free returning-leg for passengers on the Can Tho-Phu Quoc route and a 50 percent discount for the Can Tho-Con Dao, which is applicable for tickets booked and paid during December 23, 2020 to January 24, 2021./.