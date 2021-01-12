Business Domestic investment up over 37 percent in Hai Duong The northern province of Hai Duong secured more than 14 trillion VND (606.9 million USD) in domestic investment in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 37.2 percent, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Fruit and vegetable exports hit over 3.2 billion in 2020 Vietnam earned 3.26 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 13 percent, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has reported.

Business VinFast sells over 29,480 vehicles in 2020 Vietnam’s domestic automaker VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup, sold a total 29,485 cars in 2020, according to a sales report of the company.

Business Korean firm expands tire cord plant in Vietnam Kolon Industries, an industrial materials producer of the Republic of Korea (RoK), on January 12 said it will expand its tire cord plant in Vietnam to increase exports from the Southeast Asian country, the Yonhap News Agency reported.