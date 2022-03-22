Business Francophone business forum opens in HCM City The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) held a Francophone business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 22.

Business Low level of car production holds back Vietnamese auto part suppliers Some 50,000 vehicles per year is the minimum production level needed for the growth of the Vietnamese auto part industry. Unfortunately, few car producers in Vietnam have reached such a level.

Business Vietnam to focus on small agricultural processing businesses Vietnam aims to be in the top 10 deep processing centres of the world by 2030. However, experts say if the Government’s solutions and policies are not implemented synchronously, this goal will be challenging.

Business Binh Duong keen to attract investors from Netherlands The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong held a dialogue with businesses from the Netherlands on March 22.