Bamboo Airways launches Hanoi-London direct air route
First passengers of the Hanoi-London flight by Bamboo Airways at the check-in counter (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airway’s direct air route linking Vietnam and the UK was officially launched on March 22 with a flight departing from Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport to London.
The route will see two flights per week at present.
Bamboo Airlines uses 787-9 Dreamliner on this route, which helps shorten the travel time between the two countries to more than 12 hours, saving nearly seven hours compared to transit flights.
The route is hoped to foster connection between the countries, General Director of the carrier Dang Tat Thang said.
Earlier, Bamboo Airways operated its direct route linking Vietnam and Germany.
As Vietnam has resumed international tourism, the carrier plans to expand its international network to 40 routes this year.
In celebration of the new air route, Bamboo Airways offers ticket prices from only 2.31 million VND (about 100 USD) per leg, excluding taxes and fees.
The FLC Group, the owner of Bamboo Airways, will join hands with the Embassy of Vietnam in London to organise the Vietnam Week in the UK from March 28 to April 3, with an aim to attract investment in Vietnam and promote the country’s image, thereby boosting economic recovery and development in the new period./.