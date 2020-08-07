Bamboo Airways leads in seven-month on-time performance
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Bamboo Airways led local airlines in punctuality in the last seven months, according to a recent report released by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
The report on the flight on time performance (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the reviewed period showed that Bamboo Airways has a punctuality rate of 95.4 percent.
Specifically, Bamboo Airways operated 16,501 flights, including 15,739 on-time.
It was followed by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and Vietjet Air with respective average OTP rates at 90.4 percent and 86.2 percent.
Jetstar Pacific was at the bottom of the list with an average OTP rate of 85 percent.
According to the CAAV, 59.8 percent of the delayed and cancelled flights was due to late returns of aircraft, 26.8 percent was from the airlines and 7.3 percent was due to equipment and services at the port./.