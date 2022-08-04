Bamboo Airways makes changes to flight path to Taiwan
Bamboo Airways will adjust the path of its flights between Vietnam and Taiwan on August 6 to avoid areas near Taiwan (China) where China plans to hold military exercises following a directive by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Two flights are expected to be directly affected. Some flights from Vietnam to Northeast Asia may also be delayed or prolonged.
The adjustment made due to force majeure reasons aims to ensure absolute safety in operating flights on routes crossing some areas near Taiwan (China).
The airline recommended its passengers regularly check updates on its website, Facebook fanpage or its customer care hotline – 19001166.
After China announced military drills from August 4-7 in areas near Taiwan (China), the CAAV held a meeting with airlines to plan detours to ensure safety.
Preliminary statistics showed that there are also 36 flights of Vietnam Airlines and 82 of Vietjet Air affected./.