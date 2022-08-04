Business Japanese investment in Binh Duong almost reaches 6 billion USD Japanese investors have so far poured almost 6 billion USD in the southern province of Binh Duong, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy,Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on August 4.

Business Vietnam's timber industry urged to seek new opportunities in UK While many products exported to the UK enjoyed strong increases thanks to the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), Vietnam’s timber industry is facing difficulties in expanding in this market, requiring manufacturers and exporters to change their business strategies.

Business Vietjet adjusts flying routes to Northeast Asia Vietjet Air said on August 4 it will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) from August 4-7 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).