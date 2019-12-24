Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investors
Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the airline’s board of directors Trinh Van Quyet was cited as saying that Bamboo Airways is in talks with a foreign investor.
In October 2019, the aviation business announced its IPO plan that valued the company at 60,000 VND per share.
After that, the Vietnam Inspection and Valuation JSC (VIVC) valued Bamboo Airways shares at 82,280 VND per share.
In November, Quyet confirmed the airline will negotiate with institutional investors, not individuals, and list on the stock exchange in 2020.
On December 22, Bamboo Airways also revealed it has received a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, increasing the total number of in-use aircraft to 22.
The company expected to have four Boeing 787-9 airplanes in January 2020.
After one-year operation, Bamboo Airways is exploring 34 domestic and international routes and it is seeking to expand the fleet.
The total number of aircraft is projected to reach 30 in January 2020./.
