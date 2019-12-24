Business HCM City plans to build new IP in Binh Chanh The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc a proposed zoning plan of 1/2000 scale for a new 380-hectare industrial park (IP) in Binh Chanh district.

Business Vietjet launches HCM City-Pattaya route Vietjet on December 24 launched its flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s famous coastal destination of Pattaya via U-Tapao International Airport.

Business VIB becomes first local bank to complete Basel II three pillars Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has become the first bank in Vietnam to complete the three pillars of Basel II, which are minimum capital, supervisory review and market discipline.

Business Vietnam – Cambodia model border market inaugurated A Vietnam – Cambodia model border market was inaugurated and handed over to Cambodian authorities in Memot district of Tboung Khmum province on December 24.