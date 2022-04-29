The opening of the route marked a new success in the airline’s efforts to connect Vietnamese and Australian localities after the launching of the routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne in February and between Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney in March this year.

According to the carrier, the Melbourne-Hanoi route has shortened travelling time between the two cities to nine hours. The airline is offering many promotion programs to celebrate the new route.

This year, Bamboo Airways plans to expand its coverage to 40 international destinations, many of which are in Australia./.

VNA