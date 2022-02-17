Bamboo Airways opens Rach Gia-Phu Quoc route
Bamboo Airways on February 17 operated its first flight from Rach Gia city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to Phu Quoc island, marking the opening of the route.
There will be three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, each taking only about 20 minutes.
Deputy Director of Bamboo Airways Truong Phuong Thanh said along with the Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City-Rach Gia routes launched earlier, the Rach Gia-Phu Quoc route is expected to better meet the travelling demand of residents in Kien Giang and tourists.
It would help Kien Giang enhance economic and cultural ties with other localities, and attract more tourists to Rach Gia and Phu Quoc, he believed.
Permanent Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Mai Van Huynh called on ministries, agencies, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and businesses to facilitate the operations of airlines so that more flights to Kien Giang will be conducted./.