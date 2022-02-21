First passengers in the Vietnam-Australia air route operated by Bamboo Airways (Photo: VNA)

Earlier in December, Bamboo Airways announced the launch of the Vietnam-Australia direct air route and signed agreements with Melbourne airport and Victoria State for the operation of the route.Australia is a big tourism market of Vietnam with more than 383,000 Australian visiting Vietnam in 2019. Meanwhile, more than 300,000 Vietnamese students are studying in the country.According to a representative of Bamboo Airways, the airline plans to expand its international network to nearly 40 routes in 2022, including the Hanoi-Narita (Japan), Hanoi-Taipei (Taiwan, China) and Hanoi-Incheon (the Republic of Korea); while the Hanoi-Frankfurt (Germany) and Hanoi-London (the UK) routes are scheduled to be launched in March.Bamboo Airways is operating a fleet of 30 airplanes, including Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and A321/A320 Neo./.