Society Airlines asked to refuse violators of pandemic control regulations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to refuse serving passengers who fail to fill in health declarations and follow pandemic prevention and control regulations.

Society Hai Duong hastens testing, disinfectant spraying Military Zone 3 assisted Cam Giang district, the northern province of Hai Duong – the country’s current COVID-19 largest hotspot, in spraying disinfectants in 12 areas on February 17 amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.

Society About 8.55 million disadvantaged people receive support to enjoy Tet Some 8.55 million poor and near poor people, Agent Orange/dioxin victims and disadvantaged workers nationwide enjoyed a warmer traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday since they received support worth more than 6.11 trillion VND (265.24 million USD) through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) at all levels and trade unions, heard a conference held in Hanoi on February 17.

Society PM urges officials, public employees to focus on work right after Tet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked officials and public employees to focus on work right after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and not organise New Year parties and go to festivals during working hours.