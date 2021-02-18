Bamboo Airways provides free transport of medical equipment to Hai Duong
Bamboo Airways is receiving and transporting medical equipment to the northern province of Hai Duong free-of-charge from February 18 to March 15 under its programme to provide support for the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot.
Medical equipment and supplies for COVID-19 prevention will be prioritised on Bamboo Airways’ flights to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
Besides, the airline offers free round trips or refunds airfares for medical workers who come to assist their colleagues in Hai Duong province in the hope of helping the locality overcome pandemic’s challenges soon.
“Seeing the significance of the support for Hai Duong province, Bamboo Airways is ramping efforts to increase flight frequency, as well as arranged experienced staff serving the flights to transport the medical workers and medical supplies to the locality in the safe and timely manner”, a leader of Bamboo Airways said./.