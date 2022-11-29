Business Dong Nai promotes supporting industry development Dong Nai province’s supporting industries have made impressive progress in recent years, but more needs to be done to further develop them.

Business Eleven-month CPI increases 3.02% year on year The consumer price index (CPI) posted year-on-year growth of 3.02% in the first eleven months of this year while core inflation rose 2.38%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) revealed on November 29.

Business Improving labour productivity crucial to sustainable economic growth: experts Increasing labour productivity is an important factor to promote economic growth in the long run, and is a prerequisite for Vietnam to narrow its development gap with other regional countries and fulfill the goal of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045, said Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.