Bamboo Airways records highest punctuality in November
Bamboo Airways ranked first among domestic airlines in on-time performance (OTP) in November with a rate of 96.9%, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Bamboo Airways records the highest punctuality in November. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Bamboo Airways ranked first among domestic airlines in on-time performance (OTP) in November with a rate of 96.9%, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Pacific Airlines came second at 96.8%, followed by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines at 96%, and Vietjet Air at 94.3%.
Vietravel Airlines was the only airline that saw a drop in OTP, decreasing 2.1 points to 87.91%.
On average, the punctuality of the whole aviation sector in the month rose 2.3 points to 95.5% in November, while the number of flights rose 3.8%.
Meanwhile, domestic airlines cancelled only 15 out of total 25,937 flights operated in the month, or 0.06%, mostly due to bad weather conditions.
During the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the airlines have planned to increase the number of flights by 32% to 33,691 to meet surging demands of passengers.
The latest data from the CAAV showed that in November, six Vietnamese airlines transported 4.3 million passengers, up 7% over October and 634% compared to November 2021, but down 5% compared to November 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Of the total, the number of international visitors was 835,000, a rise of 8% over the previous month./.