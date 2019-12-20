Bamboo Airways reschedules several flights on December 21
Bamboo Airways is rescheduling several flights on December 21 due to impact of a military exercise in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An.
A plane of Bamboo Airways (Photo: VNA)
The carrier announced that Flight QH1152 from Ho Chi Minh City to Vinh will take off at 9:55am, instead of 6:40am, and Flight QH1761 from Vinh to Buon Ma Thuot from 9:30am to 20 minutes past noon.
The departure time for Flight QH1762 from Buon Ma Thuot to Vinh and Flight QH1153 from Vinh to HCM City will be respectively adjusted to 4:20pm and 6:20pm, instead of 11:40am and 2:15pm the same day.
Besides, Flight QH1142 from HCM City to Dong Hoi and Flilght QH1143 in reverse will respectively take off at 7:20pm and 9:30pm, instead of 5:55pm and 8:10pm as initially planned./.