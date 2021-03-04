Bamboo Airways resumes flights to Van Don Airport
Bamboo Airways has resumed flights linking HCM City with Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, according to a representative from the hybrid carrier.
Aircraft of Bamboo Airways (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airways has resumed flights linking HCM City with Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, according to a representative from the hybrid carrier.
The route will see four round trips a week, which may increase depending on demand.
It earlier suspended flights to and from Van Don following the airport’s temporary closure to apply COVID-19 preventive measures.
A member of the airport’s security staff tested positive for the coronavirus in January.
Bamboo Airways will further expand its flight network, with new ones connecting the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Hai Phong, Da Nang, and Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh province.
The additions bring the number of routes to Can Tho to six.
It also plans to increase flight numbers to meet demand.
The carrier is offering various promotions to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8, with discounts for groups of at least two passengers booking tickets to Con Dao Island before March 7.
Passengers are asked to closely follow COVID-19 preventive measures./.