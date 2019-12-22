Business Vietnam-RoK businessmen association establishes chapter in Gyeonggi The Vietnam – Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA) held a ceremony in Seoul on December 21 to announce a decision to establish its chapter in Gyeonggi province, a move to expand its membership and enhance Vietnam – Korea investment connectivity.

Business Pace of modern life makes snack market lucrative Snacks are replacing traditional meals as busy modern life changes consumer behaviour, making the snack market lucrative globally including in Vietnam, experts said.

Business RoK group sets up 860 mln USD investment fund for Vietnam The National Pension Service of Korea recently launched a 860 million USD corporate partnership fund with SK Group of the Republic of Korea that will allow the latter to increase investment in Vietnamese firms Masan Group and Vingroup, according to the Korean Investors news outlet.