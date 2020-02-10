Business nCoV outbreak impacts Vietnam’s trade with not only China: official The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has affected Vietnam’s trade with not only China but also other markets, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.

Business Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND/USD on February 10, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 7).