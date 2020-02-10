Bamboo Airways to increase Hanoi-HCM City flights
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will bring its flights on the route between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to 36 from the current 20 per day from February 15, as demand is increasing.
An aircraft of Bamboo Airways (Photo: VNA)
The carrier also eyes the use of wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the route between HCM City and Thanh Hoa, in addition to the Hanoi-HCM City and the Hanoi-Phu Quoc ones.
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is said to be the world’s most fuel-efficient aircraft, with advanced technologies applied to minimise weight and reduce the frequency of maintenance. It can carry about 290 passengers up to a distance of 13,950 km.
According to the Bamboo Airways, this model plays a key role in the future operation of the airline’s medium- and long-haul routes to Asia, Europe and America in 2020.
After one-year operation, Bamboo Airways is exploring 34 domestic and international routes and seeking to expand the fleet./.
