Bamboo Airways to launch Hanoi-Prague air route
The first Bamboo Airways' Hanoi-Prague flight will be launched on March 29. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has licensed Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways to operate a direct route between the capital city of Hanoi and the Czech Republic’s capital of Prague.
The first flight will be launched on March 29, according to a representative of Bamboo Airways.
The airline will operate two flights per week, which will be increased depending on the market demand.
The estimated flight time is 11 hours and 20 minutes from Hanoi to Prague, and 10 hours 20 minutes from Prague to Hanoi, significantly shorter than the 14-19 hours at present due to transit in a European or Middle East city.
To prepare for the operation of the route, in early January, Bamboo Airways announced cooperation with AIAREPS Group – a leading aviation service solution provider in Europe which has over 25 years of experience and 67 representative offices in over 48 countries.
In the month, Bamboo Airways also opened its international agent in the Czech Republic, aiming to cover all of Europe’s famous political and tourism centres in 2021-2025.
The airline is operating 40 domestic and international routes with a fleet of 28 aircraft, which is expected to reach 30 in the first quarter of 2020 and 50 by the end of the year.
It has carried over 3 million passengers on more than 20,000 flights.
Bamboo Airway also led the domestic aviation sector in terms of punctuality with the average on-time performance (OTP) rate of 94.1 percent./.