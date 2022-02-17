An aircraft of Bamboo Airways takes off (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Bamboo Airways will launch the Vietnam-Singapore route from March 24, part of the carrier’s plan to expand its international network to 40 this year.

The move is to meet a rising travel demand and help bolster economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.

Bamboo Airways on February 16 inked a memorandum of understanding on CFM56-5B engines maintenance worth 60 million USD with SR Technics, and an agreement with Boeing Digital Solutions.

The carrier also discussed the purchase of the aerospace company’s latest fuel-efficient wide-body Boeing 777X.

“Adding to the expansion of Bamboo Airways’ fleet, the cooperation with international partners will lay a solid foundation to promote our crucial routes in the future. This is also a stepping stone to expand our intercontinental flight network bridging Vietnam with medium- and long-range markets,” said Nguyen Khac Hai, Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways.

Earlier, Bamboo Airways launched regular flights on routes linking Vietnam with Taiwan (China), Japan, and the Republic of Korea in January.

Round-trip tickets for regular passenger international flights connecting Vietnam with Australia, Germany, the UK and Thailand have been for sale.

The airline will increase flights to Laos, Cambodia and the US in the coming time./.