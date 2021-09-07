Business CAAV proposes measures to resume domestic flights amid COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the classification of domestic airports depending on the levels of COVID-19 risks to serve the re-opening of regular domestic flights in a safe manner amid the pandemic.

Business Standard Chartered, Britcham boost sustainable development in Vietnam Standard Chartered Vietnam and the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) in Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement to promote sustainable development in Vietnam and apply environment, society and governance (ESG) criteria in businesses.

Business NA Chairman works with leaders of Aone Deutsland AG, Strabag National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with Alexander Redeker, CEO of Aone Deutsland AG and leaders of Strabag on September 6 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).