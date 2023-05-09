Business Vietnam, Sweden boast much room for stronger trade ties Sweden is an important Northern European market of Vietnam, and there remains much potential for the two countries to continue expanding bilateral trade, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe on May 9.

Business Vietnam urged to better facilitate Korean investors Vietnam should make changes to its legal system, speed up administrative reforms, and cut off sub-licences to better facilitate Korean investors, said Hong Sun, Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam.

Business Firms urged to pay attention to legal risks in international trade in volatile world While enterprises are seeking to diversify markets to cope with drops in orders, experts urge attention to be attached to legal risks which might arise from doing international trade in a volatile world.

Business Many banks planning move to HoSE Banks, including VietBank (VBB) and Việt Capital Bank (BVB), are expected to transfer from UpCOM exchange to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE).