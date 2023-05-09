Bamboo Airways to raise charter capital to nearly 1.3 billion USD
Bamboo Airways is planning to raise its charter capital to 30 trillion VND (nearly 1.3 billion USD) to restructure its debts and increase capital for its core and support business activities.
A plane of Bamboo Airways (Source: Bamboo Airways)Hanoi (VNA)
The carrier held an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on May 9 to vote on the authorisation of its Board of Directors to carry out necessary procedures for the private stock offering.
It plans to offer 1.15 billion shares at 10,000 VND each in the private placement in order to increase the charter capital to 30 trillion VND.
Nguyen Ngoc Trong, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said Bamboo Airways is strongly promoting restructuring and mobilising resources to reach major long-term targets. The new source of capital will help it reduce outstanding debts, increase its fleet, open more international routes, and provide more quality services for passengers.
The airline is operating more than 40 domestic routes connecting with all the 22 airports in Vietnam, as well as 14 international direct air routes to many large destinations in Asia, Europe, and Oceania.
It looks to increase its fleet to 65 planes by 2025 and 100 by 2030.
Besides, Bamboo Airways is also working to develop an aviation ecosystem by expanding operations in ground service and meal supply, technical infrastructure, and cargo transportation./.