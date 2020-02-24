Business Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.

Business Ministry to give fixed prices for more solar power projects The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has called for more solar power producers in Vietnam to enjoy fixed feed-in-tariffs (FIT) instead of a bidding mechanism.

Business Foreign investors still eye Vietnam amid SARS-CoV-2 outbreak Foreign investors still pay great attention to Vietnam albeit the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 which started to hit the world earlier this year.

Business Ha Nam becomes attractive destination for investors Efforts made by the northern province of Ha Nam to lure investments have proved effective when the locality has become an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investors.