Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns
Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from the central cities of Da Nang and Nha Trang to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon city as from February 26 over coronavirus concerns.
The airline is currently operating seven round trips per week on each route, using A321NEO capable of carrying nearly 200 passengers.
Therefore, the suspension is vital to warding off the coronavirus, the Vietnamese private airline said on February 24.
Bamboo Airways said it will announce the cancellation as well as optimal options to assist passengers in ticket booking during the suspension period.
All passengers, especially Vietnamese citizens or Korean visitors planning to come back to their home country on Bamboo Airways’ flights, should proactively arrange the return schedule before the above-mentioned deadline, the airline recommended.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, four Vietnamese carriers, namely Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Vietjet Air and Jetstar Pacific, are running 182 flights per week from Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Busan, Incheon, South Jeolla, Gangwon, Cheongwon-gu and Daegu of the RoK.
Meanwhile, four Korean airlines are operating 10 routes from Busan, Incheon, Daegu and South Jeolla to Vietnam’s Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with 381 flights each week.
T’way Air of the RoK has also ceased flights from Daegu to Hanoi and Da Nang from February 18 to March 28, and flights from Daegu to Nha Trang from February 23 to March 28.
Earlier, the Consular Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK recommended Vietnamese citizens to avoid travel to areas affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 and vulnerable to the virus in the country as warned by local competent agencies.
Vietnamese citizens are also advised to keep a close watch and follow instructions of local competent agencies to prevent the illness.
In case of emergency, it is recommended to contact the hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy 82 10-3622-6618 or the citizen protection hotline: 84 981 84 84 84./.