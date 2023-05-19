Since the Party launched the reform policy in 1986, Vietnam has experienced a remarkable transformation, from an isolated and food insufficient country, to a rising player in the international arena.

Today, Vietnam boasts official diplomatic ties with 192 countries worldwide, as well as trade relations with 230 countries and territories.

To understand the rationale behind Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy, it is crucial to grasp the country’s long struggle for national independence.

Vietnam’s history of resilience and ability to withstand external pressure has a role to play in shaping the country’s bamboo diplomacy.

Vietnam has emerged as a growing middle power in recent years. It was ranked 12th out of 26 countries in terms of comprehensive power in Asia in 2022, unchanged compared to the previous year, as reported by the latest Asia Power Index 2023.

Apart from economic achievements, Vietnam has also been attracting a large number of foreign visitors. This is a crucial element in Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy.

In a more rapidly-changing world, Vietnam is likely to encounter a variety of challenges, such as global geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns. However, building on the achievements of bamboo diplomacy, Vietnam is committed to continuing this approach as a distinctive foreign policy. By doing so, Vietnam is positioning itself as a rising player in the international arena and charting a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future./.

