Business Garment-textile sector targets 38-39 billion USD in 2021 export revenue Vietnam’s garment-textile export turnover is projected at 38-39 billion USD in 2021, Le Tien Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) said on December 29.

Business Vietnam capitalises on domestic market amid disrupted global supply chains Vietnam has worked to develop the domestic market with a population of nearly 100 million people in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

Business HCM City retailers seek to stimulate Tet demand Retailers in HCM City are focusing on stimulating demand for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday in February and ensuring that supply is adequate and food safety standards are met.

Business Vietnam attracts over 28.5 billion USD of FDI in 2020 Foreign investors had poured 28.53 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.