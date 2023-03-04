Held in mid-March, the festival will take place in tandem with an ethnic minority culture, sports, and tourism festival.

Accommodation providers across the province have set up plans and taken a number of measures to fully cater to guests.

With over 120 accommodation providers and nearly 2,000 rooms, Dien Bien is more than ready to welcome visitors during the festival.

Hoa ban, or bauhinia, is one of the most striking flowers in Dien Bien and the northwestern region in general. With a pure and gentle beauty, Ban flowers attract a lot of tourists, especially during the spring./.

VNA