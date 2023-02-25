Ban flowers cast spell over northern mountainous areas
Visitors to Muong Thanh Valley in Dien Bien province this spring are in for a treat - the poetic beauty of ban flowers (bauhinia), which add a great deal of charm to the northern mountainous area.
VNA
Related News
VNA
Video
Ban flowers cast spell over northern mountainous areas
Military rescuers commended for operations in quake-hit Turkey
Vietnamese military rescue team returns home from Turkey
Vietnam rescue force promptly responds to Turkey earthquake
Vietnamese baguette ranked 7th in world’s top 50 best street foods
You should also see
Vietnam actively contributes to global health care
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on February 24 adopted two resolutions on the organisation of the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response and the High-Level Meeting on the Fight Against Tuberculosis, which are expected to be held during the High-Level Week of the UNGA’s 78th session in September.
See more
Vietnamese military rescue team returns home from Turkey
The search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army has concluded their working trip to Turkey to join recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit nation and returned home.
Mong Cai-Dongxing int'l border gate resumes entry-exit activities
The pair of Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) International Border Gate resumed entry-exit activities on February 21, after being suspended for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean musician brings Vietnamese beauty to the world
Joseph Kwon, a singer-musician from the Republic of Korea, has helped promote the beauty of landscapes, culture and people of Vietnam to the world through his music.
Vietnam rescue force promptly responds to Turkey earthquake
Immediately after two consecutive earthquakes hit on the evening of February 20 in Hatay, Turkey, relevant forces were put on alert. Local and international rescue teams, including from Vietnam, promptly arrived and began rescuing people in affected areas.
Turkish President thanks Vietnam for earthquake rescue aid
President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan has thanked Vietnamese forces for their timely support and tireless efforts in search and rescue operations following the huge earthquake on February 6.