Videos Vietnamese military rescue team returns home from Turkey The search and rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army has concluded their working trip to Turkey to join recovery efforts in the earthquake-hit nation and returned home.

Videos Mong Cai-Dongxing int'l border gate resumes entry-exit activities The pair of Mong Cai (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) International Border Gate resumed entry-exit activities on February 21, after being suspended for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Korean musician brings Vietnamese beauty to the world ​ Joseph Kwon, a singer-musician from the Republic of Korea, has helped promote the beauty of landscapes, culture and people of Vietnam to the world through his music.

Videos Vietnam rescue force promptly responds to Turkey earthquake Immediately after two consecutive earthquakes hit on the evening of February 20 in Hatay, Turkey, relevant forces were put on alert. Local and international rescue teams, including from Vietnam, promptly arrived and began rescuing people in affected areas.