Travel Cat Ba island, the 'pearl' of the north for tourists With 367 islands, more than 300 beaches, and a diverse and rich ecosystem, Cat Ba archipelago in Cat Hai district, Hai Phong city, is an attractive destination to both domestic and foreign tourists all year round.

Travel Hai Phong optimises technology to develop tourism The Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Tourism of the northern port city of Hai Phong held a workshop on August 26 to seek breakthroughs in local tourism amid the fourth industrial revolution.

Destinations Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda - A tourist site in Ha Nam Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda (whose ancient name is Dung pagoda), is around 70 kilometres from Hanoi. It leans against the mountain and its two sides are mountain ranges. According to Eastern feng shui, the location can be interpreted as having a dragon to the left, and white tiger to the right. The pagoda houses many sacred and historical artifacts.