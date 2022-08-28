Ban Gioc waterfall among world’s top amazing
Ban Gioc waterfall in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang is considered as Vietnam’s most beautiful waterfall. It is also the fourth largest in the world amongst those located on an international border.
