Ban Gioc is in Trung Khánh District, Cao Bang Province, on the border with China’s Guangxi province. The waterfalls are considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. To most travellers to the north-western border provinces, Ban Gioc is a “must see” tourist site.

Ban Gioc along the Quay Son River that forms a natural border between Vietnam and China is 53 meters high and 300 meters wide, making it the world's fourth largest along a national border after Iguazu, Victoria and Niagara.

Between September and October is the ideal time to visit the waterfall as it is the rice harvest season and the paddies along the Quay Son River turn golden yellow./.

VNA