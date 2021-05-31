Bangkok allows reopening of five business types
Thailand’s Bangkok capital will allow five types of business and venues to reopen from June 1 in compliance with the government’s disease prevention and control measures.
They are museums, learning centres, science centres for education, science parks,, historical sites, and galleries; premises for tattooing or piercing of skin or any parts of the body, and manicure and pedicure shops; weight-loss centres, aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty service, and cosmetic clinics; health-related establishments; and public parks, botanic gardens, and flower gardens.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Communicable Diseases Committee said that there are no new cases recently reported in these businesses and venues.
Other types of business will remain closed until June 14.
On May 31, Thailand’s number of new COVID-19 infections made a record high of 5,485, raising the national tally to 159,792. The country also reported 19 fatalities, bringing the total to 1,031.
Bangkok continues leading the nation in terms of new infections, with 1,356 cases, followed by Phetchaburi (555 cases), and Samut Prakan (358 cases)./.