World Cambodia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 30,000 Cambodia's total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 30,094 after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU hold dialogue on COVID-19 vaccines ASEAN and EU experts discussed the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the scaling up of vaccine manufacturing capacity and the possibilities and challenges of vaccine rollout, at the recent second EU-ASEAN Expert Dialogue on COVID-19 Vaccines.

ASEAN Southeast Asian nations report surges in COVID-19 infections The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Thailand hit 1,012 after 24 more fatalities were reported on May 30, according to local health authorities.

ASEAN ASEAN boost trade, investment with Mexican state The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) together with the Mexican business council for foreign trade, investment and technology COMCE has held a four-day working trip to the Mexican state of Veracruz in a bid to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and seaports.