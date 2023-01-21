Bangkok film festival underway
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Bangkok Film Festival 2023 is taking place at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district from January 20 to 22.
The festival, which is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) "Colorful Bangkok" campaign, aims to promote the Thai capital city as a creative destination.
The highlight of the event are daily screenings of three award-winning films – "Legend of Suriyothai," "Bad Genius," and "Blue Again" – at the open-air style theater in front of the centre.
In addition to film screenings, the festival also includes a seminar titled "Bangkok: The Creative City," a workshop on film directing, editing, and screenwriting led by experts, and a competition for short documentary films with the theme "Connecting Bangkok 2030." Prizes for the competition total 200,000 THB.
Film enthusiasts can also enjoy live music performances by six youth bands and a shopping bonanza featuring unique products from each of Bangkok’s 50 districts. The festival runs from 10 am to 10 pm each day.
For more information on the festival, visit www.pr-bangkok.com and the BMA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/prbangkok./.
