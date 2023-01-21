World Malaysian government plans to build human economy Malaysia will restructure its economy based on three main strategies to eradicate poverty, restructure and restore the economy, as well as generate the economy anchored on the concept of Malaysia Madani, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

World Indonesia, RoK look to step up economic cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo had a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 19 in Jakarta to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas.

World Thailand boosts GI registration to increase export value Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia, bringing the number of Thai GI products in Indonesia to three, beside Lamphun brocade silk which was registered in 2016.

World Russian scholars highlights 1982 UNCLOS’s strategic value in resolving East Sea issue Russian scholars highlighted the strategic value of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in settling the East Sea issue while attending a scientific workshop held at the Institute of Oriental Studies (IOS) under the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) on January 19.