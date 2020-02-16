The 65th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will take place on February 25-29 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center. (Photo: bkkgems.com)

Thailand will hold the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair this month to emphasise the growing potential of this industry.Despite the global economic slowdown, Thailand remains one of the world’s top gems and jewelry exporters, said Director General Somdet Susomboon of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).Thailand has an advantage in gems and jewelry production from upstream to downstream, with gems and jewelry exports expanding 6.34 percent last year, despite global economic challenges, he said.Gems and jewelry make up the third biggest export category in Thailand, following motorcycles and computers, he added.The 65th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will take place on February 25-29 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center in Nonthaburi, featuring some 1,000 exhibitors from 85 countries.The organizer has prepared health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.The event will serve as a platform for international business negotiations, presenting exhibitions on Thai jewelry, and offering seminars and consulting sessions for Thai businesses.2.4 billion THB worth of orders are expected to be made at this event, while Thailand’s gems and jewelry sector this year is expected to grow by at least 1 percent, depending on global economic conditions./.