World Indonesia: Strong economic recovery in 2022 as foundation for 2023 Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on February said he believes the strong pace of recovery in 2022 will become a solid foundation for the country’s economy in 2023.

World Da Nang considered ideal year-round destination for Malaysians Malaysia’s media has named Da Nang an ideal year-round destination for Malaysian tourists for its many attractions such as endless beautiful beaches, temples, and a lively night market.

World Thailand urges informal workers to prepare for their retirement More than 16 million informal workers in Thailand have not participated in any savings scheme to prepare for their life during retirement even though the country is expected to become an aged society in the next two years.

World Philippine inflation towers to 8.7% in January The Philippines' headline inflation rose to 8.7% in January 2023, higher than 8.1% in December 2022 and the highest since November 2008, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).