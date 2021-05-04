World Indonesia names six armed terrorist groups in Papua Indonesian police have determined six armed separatist terrorist groups actively operating in Papua province’s mountainous areas, as military and police personnel intensify law enforcement operations against them.

World Thailand considers new relief packages amid third COVID-19 wave Thailand’s government is considering new relief packages for both individuals and businesses as a part of a new economic stimulus package, against the backdrop of local third wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

World ASEAN+3 expects economic recovery with help of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts Asian economies, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to recover this year with the help of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, but still warned of downside risks stemming from the emergence of new mutations and differences in vaccination rates among nations, according to a joint statement.

World COVID-19 complicated in Southeast Asian nations Laos on March 3 added 33 new COVID-19 cases in six out of 18 cities and provinces in the past 24 hours, marking a three-fold decrease from a day earlier, reported its Health Ministry.