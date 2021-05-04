Bangkok sets up COVID-19 field hospital, Cambodia reports daily record of infections
The first field ICU facility in Bangkok (Photo: nationthailand.com)Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened the first field intensive care unit (ICU) facility on May 4.
The Chaloem Phra Kiat Stadium in Thung Khru district was converted into a field hospital, which is able to receive up to 432 patients, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang posted on his Facebook page.
“Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital will be providing medical professionals and equipment that can take care of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including lung X-ray machines, oximeters and comprehensive telemedicine network to ensure that the patients are monitored by doctors at all times,” he said.
The governor added that since the new wave had been reported in late March, Bangkok had seen increasing numbers of patients with moderate to severe symptoms at about 14 percent of all confirmed patients.
Thailand has documented 72,788 COVID-19 infections so far, with 303 deaths.
Meanwhile, Cambodia reported a daily record of 938 new coronavirus cases linked to the February 20 community event, the health ministry said in a statement on May 4.
The country has recorded a total of 16,299 COVID-19 cases, with 107 deaths.
The Cambodian government on May 3 night decided to end the lockdown in Phnom Penh and its adjacent city of Ta Khmao in Kandal province as from May 6.
Meanwhile, Laos announced additional 60 infections logged in the past 24 hours, bringing the nation’s tally to 1,026./.