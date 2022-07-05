Bangkok tops list of best cities in Southeast Asia
Bangkok of Thailand topped a poll of the top 10 cities in Southeast Asia, as voted for by visitors to the Travel + Leisure website (travelandleisure.com).
The website said there are endless reasons why Bangkok has long-reigned as the most visited city in the world -- and the metropolis is picking up just where it left off pre-COVID.
The website this year also ranked Phuket and Samui first and second, respectively, on its list of "Best Islands in Southeast Asia".
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on July 4 that in the category of Best Cities in Southeast Asia 2022, Bangkok was followed by Singapore, Da Nang (Vietnam), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam), Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and Jakarta (Indonesia).
In the Best Islands in Southeast Asia 2022 category, Phuket and Samui filled the top spots, followed by Bali (Indonesia), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), Langkawi (Malaysia), Lombok (Indonesia), Palawan (the Philippines), Penang (Malaysia), Phi Phi (Thailand) and Con Dao (Vietnam).
Before the COVID-19 broke out, in 2019, Thailand’s tourism sector hosted 40 million international tourists, contributing 3 trillion THB (84.11 billion USD) to the local economy. This year, Thailand expects to lure over 9 million foreign visitors, with a revenue of 1,27 trillion THB (35.7 billion USD)./.