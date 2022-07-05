World New trade deal expected to boost Indonesia’s exports to Middle East The Agreement on the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUAE-CEPA) is expected to boost trade and Indonesia’s investment performance with Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

World Malaysia rolls out measures to stabilise commodities’ prices Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has afffirmed that the government will seek measures to deal with the rising prices of commodities.

World Malaysia witnesses strong economic recovery Malaysia’s economic recovery remains in sight with a better trend as signalled by Malaysia's macroeconomic performance in April 2022 amid global uncertainty, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).