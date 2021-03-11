Business Plan being built to develop major SoEs A plan is being devised to develop large-scale State-owned enterprises (SoEs), especially multi-ownership ones, to promote their role in paving the way for and guiding businesses in other economic sectors.

Business FLC to launch close to 20 realty projects in 2021 Property developer FLC Group has said this year, it plans to launch nearly 20 real estate projects on its strategic segments of resort and urban area.

Business Sales of Huyndai automobiles halve in February Sales of Huyndai automobiles in February slumped by half month-on-month to 3,021 units due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lunar New Year holiday, reported TC Motor – representative of Huyndai Thanh Cong.